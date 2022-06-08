The "not-in-my-backyard" attitude from Pleasant Valley residents on Colorado Springs' westside has led a nonprofit organization that helps people recover from substance-use disorder to find a new location for expanding its operations.

Instead of buying the former First Evangelical Free Church at the corner of West Fontanero and 30th streets, Springs Recovery Connection has a contract on a building near Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street that previously housed a human services agency, said CEO Trudy Strewler Hodges.

“The board decided to move away from that purchase of the church building because, in part, there were so many neighbors sharing with us that they didn’t want a program such as ours in their backyard,” she said.

“The board didn’t want our staff or clients to be in a neighborhood where we were not well-received.”

On top of that, vocal public outcry about the type of clients perceived to frequent the neighborhood caused the city planning department to require the organization to pay for numerous traffic and environmental studies, in the process to renovate the old church, Hodges said.

“That looked like it would cost us thousands and thousands of dollars out of general operating funds, and we decided it would be better to move away from it,” she said.

Springs Recovery Connection, which is not a treatment facility but provides peer coaching for recovering alcoholics and addicts of prescription medications and illegal drugs, wants to build a one-stop Recovery Community Center.

The organization has been located in a small office inside The Sanctuary Church, known as “the recovery church,” which caters to people with any type of addiction.

Under one roof, Springs Recovery Connection’s new center will provide space for its own work as well as 20 agencies to deliver compatible services, such as mental health counseling, support groups, health care, legal assistance, yoga classes, social activities and other programs for people in recovery.

The concept is based on similar centers across the nation, Hodges said, which document success in helping people maintain sobriety.

“They’ve created an evidence-based, collective-impact model,” she said, focusing on four pillars of wellness — home, health, community and purpose.

A diversity specialist will ensure that people who don't have health insurance, are underinsured or on government-subsidized insurance receive the same kind of are as those who have private insurance, Hodges said.

The organization announced last week in a letter to donors that within a few weeks of the change in plans, the new — and as of yet publicly unidentified — building materialized.

It’s already zoned for such an operation as the center and needs little renovation, Hodges said.

She expects the project to cost about $3 million, with funding coming from donations and grants.

If all goes well, the deal will close in July, with a September open house.

“It really meets our needs in a location where it won’t be met with pushback,” Hodges said.

While she said she understands neighbors’ concerns, Hodges said she doesn't agree with the assessment of the situation, which she believes highlighted a glaring misconception about people recovering from addiction and a misunderstanding about what her organization does.

“The folks we’re seeing are not thieves or vagrants or horrible people,” Hodges said. “They are individuals with a disease called substance-use disorder.

“They’re people just like you and I. They’re from all walks of life and need support with their disease.”

Springs Recovery Connection does not house or feed clients, Hodges noted. Clients are in recovery and seeking assistance from the organization's peer coaches to prevent relapsing.

“Recovery isn’t a one-time happening,” she said. “People need to be supported for years.”

Colorado Springs continues to lack an inpatient facility for rehabilitative treatment extending 30 to 90 days, so the center will help people released from inpatient settings transition back into society and find housing, work and peer support, organizers have said. Such measures traditionally help people avoid spiraling into homelessness and potential backsliding.

The organization works with about 2,000 people annually, according to statistics, and leaders have said they expect that to increase by about 1,000 every year after the new hub opens.

By happenstance, a positive development has emerged, Hodges said.

Objections to the project caused the organization’s leaders to “redouble our efforts around stigma reduction,” she said.

“Our community, for the most part, doesn’t understand substance-use disorder or the people dealing with it, or what our agency does to work with people in recovery who want to get their lives back together,” she said.

“We have the privilege of serving these amazing individuals, and if people could see it through that lens, that these are wonderful human beings trying to get over this disease and move on.”