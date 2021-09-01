Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.