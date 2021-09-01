LATINO COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF COLORADO
Denver
News: To ensure that nonprofit organizations led by and serving communities of color have access to capital, the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado has established the Colorado Communities of Color Loan Fund.
It launches with an initial $3 million investment managed by the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado, with support from The Colorado Health Foundation, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority and The Colorado Trust.
“As a response to the decades of undercapitalization and chronic financial instability for many organizations serving communities of color, the Colorado Communities of Color Loan Fund will provide a much-needed boost,” said Carlos Martinez, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer. “This unprecedented access to capital at low- to no-interest rates will ensure that all Colorado nonprofits serving and led by communities of color can invest in capital projects, infrastructure, internal capacity building and more. Our vital grassroots organizations will now have the means to build stability and create bold and powerful visions for the future.”
To qualify for a loan, nonprofits must meet criteria that includes:
· Being based in Colorado, although organizations outside the state with local chapters are eligible if the loan will support local work;
· Having operated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for at least three years;
· Having an operating budget of at least $50,000;
· Working in the fields of human services, workforce development, education, health, early childhood education, environment, food justice and arts and culture.
A webinar for potential applicants will be conducted at noon on Aug. 30. To register or obtain further information, contact LoanFund@LatinoCFC.org
About the organization: The Latino Community Foundation of Colorado was established over 10 years ago as an initiative of Rose Community Foundation. It became an independent 501(c)(3) in 2019. Through 2020, the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado has invested some $6 million in communities throughout the state, establishing the groundwork for building strong Latino-led organizations and cultivating leaders.
Website: latinocfc.org
