Description: One of the few silver linings in the last year is that people are spending more time outside, exploring parks, forests and trails that were often ignored during normal times. That has led to a greater interest in the natural world, particularly bird watching and spotting other forms of wildlife. You'll have much more success with a good pair of binoculars. Nocs Provisions Standard Issue Binoculars are just what you need to bring along on your next hike. These affordable compact binoculars are completely waterproof — submerge them in a meter of water for 30 minutes and they're still good to go. The lenses are nitrogen-injected to prevent internal fogging, giving you excellent vision in the rain, snow or sleet. You'll get a crisp image with 8x magnification from the oversized ocular lens with a central focusing system and twist-out eyecups. They're also made with your smartphone in mind — snap a shot through an equivalent of a 400mm camera lens. The ergonomic and rugged design will keep them in good shape for years to come. (There's even a lifetime guarantee.) So choose from one of eight colors and see something special on your next trip outside.
Price: $90, nocsprovisions.com
Jeff Banowetz, Tribune News Service