OSLO, Norway • Raped after being forced into sexual slavery by the Islamic State group, Nadia Murad did not succumb to shame or despair — the young Iraqi woman spoke out. Surgeon Denis Mukwege treated countless victims of sexual violence in war-torn Congo and told the world of their suffering. Together, they were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their campaigns to end rape and sexual abuse as weapons of war.
The award “is partly to highlight the awareness of sexual violence. But the further purpose of this is that nations take responsibility, that communities take responsibility and that the international community take responsibility,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the committee, which bestowed the $1.01 million prize.
“Dear survivors from all over the world, I would like to tell you that, through this Nobel Prize, the world is listening to you and refusing indifference,” Mukwege, 63, told a news conference outside the hospital he founded in Bukavu in eastern Congo, where he has treated tens of thousands of victims — among them “women, teenage girls, small girls, babies,” he said Friday.
“The world refuses to remain idle with arms crossed facing your suffering. We hope that the world will not put off acting with force and determination in your favor because the survival of humanity depends on you,” Mukwege said.
Murad, 25, was one of an estimated 3,000 girls and women from Iraq’s Yazidi minority group who were kidnapped in 2014 by IS militants and sold into sexual slavery. She was raped, beaten, and tortured before managing to escape three months later. After getting treatment in Germany, she chose to speak to the world about the horrors faced by Yazidi women, regardless of the stigma in her culture surrounding rape.
In 2016 she was named the United Nations’ first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking, and her advocacy helped spur a U.N. investigation that is collecting evidence of war crimes by Islamic State extremists.
In a statement, Murad said she was “incredibly honored” by the prize.
“As a survivor, I am grateful for this opportunity to draw international attention to the plight of the Yazidi people who have suffered unimaginable crimes since the genocide” by IS, she said. “Many Yazidis will look upon this prize and think of family members that were lost, are still unaccounted for, and of the 1,300 women and children, which remain in captivity.”
This year’s peace prize comes amid heightened global attention to the sexual abuse of women — in war, in the workplace and in society —highlighted by the #MeToo movement.
“#MeToo and war crimes are not quite the same thing, but they do, however, have in common that it is important to see the suffering of women,” said Reiss-Andersen of the Nobel committee.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also noted that the award comes amid a global reckoning over sexual violence. She tweeted a link to the Nobel announcement, saying “the timing of this topic is extraordinary as we fight for the end of #ViolenceAgainstWomen.”
Mukwege was in surgery — his second operation of the day — when the peace prize announcement came, and he learned about it from patients and colleagues who were crying with joy.