The shopping at fab’rik boutique is designed to be easy for busy moms, appealing to college-age women and fun for spunky grandmas.
Kari Reyner opened the University Village Colorado women’s clothing shop in November 2015.
She researched the Atlanta-based chain, bought a franchise, found a site she liked and put her business savvy to work.
“I’m from South Carolina, where there’s a boutique on every corner,” said Reyner, a University of South Carolina grad with a Wall Street background.
She found that not to be the case in Colorado Springs.
“I thought, ‘Why not keep people here in town?’ I thought there was a need for this in the community.”
The bustling shopping center on North Nevada Avenue near Interstate 25 seemed a good location.
“I thought this was a perfect spot, right off the highway and midway between Briargate and Pine Creek,” she said.
But foot traffic can be light, as the shop isn’t in a very visible corner of the center, home to big retailers Trader Joe’s, Kohl’s, Costco and Lowe’s.
“I think I’m a little early to the party here,” said Reyner, who moved to town in 2010 with her husband, Mark. They have one son.
The fresh and on-trend fab’rik concept appealed to Reyner because “everything here is reasonably priced.”
The corporate website describes the fab’rik brand as “high style with heart, no attitude or sticker shock.” The company has more than 40 shops nationwide.
For summer, the natural light-filled Colorado Springs store is stocked with comfy tees, flowy dresses, dressy tops, fashion-forward jean shorts and booties, among other items, most everything under $100.
“We make sure to carry items for women of all shapes and sizes, not just 6-foot, 100-pound models,” Reyner said. “We have clothes for the college 18-year-old and for the grandmother — really trendy pieces and casual, comfortable and laid-back pieces.”
Reyner curates the inventory with an eye toward what the local shopper wants. Mountain-themed “polished bohemian jewelry” is from the local Harper Made, and other stock includes Atlanta-based Fabulina Designs, scented Votivo candles, Hanky Panky undies, fab’rik brand tees and tops, Spanx leggings, JBD distressed shorts, Nu Bra “sticky” bras, a selection of jeans and MiMi, Top Modd and Bamboo shoes and boots.
The store has recently started carrying jewelry by popular designer Kendra Scott. Clothing comes in small, medium and large; jeans in sizes 24 to 30.
“Our offerings run the gamut. We have different lines of denim that are more reasonable,” Reyner said. “We also have flowy things to accommodate extra large sizes.
“It’s on trend and a lot of fun. I feel like we have options that are different from other stores in the area.”
Her two employees are not only “great with kids,” but also wonderful stylists, Reyner said.
“It can be overwhelming when you step into a store and see so many colors, styles, materials. But a stylist can help you sort through it all,” she said.
Familiarizing shoppers with the brand has been a challenge.
“We have people thinking we’re a fabric store,” she said.
Instagram has helped the store grow its clientele: “fabrikcoloradosprings” posts new items and cute outfits daily.
Reyner said she’s all about making shopping fun for anyone who comes in — including children and husbands. A seating area in the back faces a large-screen television, and a refrigerator is well stocked with water, soda, beer and wine.
“We try to make the shopping experience as easy as possible for moms,” Reyner said. “We also have a beer and wine license so that we can serve cocktails. We obviously ID.”
Reyner said she also wanted to be able to give back. The store recently held a “Shop for a Cause” evening, with 20 percent of sales donated to Pure Water Joy, a nonprofit that gives Tanzanians access to clean water. The store also held a recent clothing drive for the Springs Rescue Mission.
“We also do private parties,” she said. “The extra things are what help keep us going.”