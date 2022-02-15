WASHINGTON (WE) In his latest court filings, special counsel John Durham isn’t just taking down team Clinton’s wall of defense against charges of spying on Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, but he’s revealing just how vigorously the liberal media worked to hold that wall up.
Over five years, news personalities on the "Big Three" networks and left-leaning cable channels repeatedly dismissed the charges. “There was no spying” was heard as often as Trump’s claim of “fake news.”
But now that Durham has suggested a pattern of spying on Trump’s home, campaign, and White House, media critics such as the Media Research Center are reminding the public just how much the pro-Clinton media lathered on the “no spying” lie.
In a new montage of video clips, the MRC has posted 35 examples of the former president's media critics mouthing the Clinton team’s talking points. And those examples are just from 2019.
“The media’s knee-jerk dismissal of Trump’s allegations has left them looking pretty foolish in this case. It’s not the first time their incurious attitude has come back to bite them, and it’s likely to happen again as Durham’s investigation continues,” said an MRC Newsbusters report from Bill D'Agostino.