Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. SE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.