No foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in east Colorado Springs on Tuesday, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of Potter Drive near Mitchell High School. Officers responded and found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Police said a suspect is not being sought, there is no danger to the community and all parties involved in the investigation have been accounted for.
"The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination," police said in a report, "but there is no indication this death is criminal in nature at this point."
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only