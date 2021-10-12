ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators in Georgia haven't found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election, according to a court filing.
Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in Fulton County during last year's election. He's weighing a request from county officials to dismiss the lawsuit. At a hearing last month, he asked for an update into any investigations by the secretary of state's office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation into allegations of fraudulent or counterfeit ballots in the state's most populous county.
Lawyers with the state attorney general's office on Tuesday filed a response brief that details investigative steps taken in response to the claims.
Former President Donald Trump fixated on Georgia, and particularly on Fulton County, after the November general election, claiming without evidence that fraud in the county contributed to his narrow loss in the state.
The brief filed Tuesday on behalf of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger addresses allegations made in sworn affidavits filed with the lawsuit that say witnesses saw suspicious-looking absentee ballots during a hand count of ballots that stemmed from a state audit requirement.