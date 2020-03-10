More like “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Liar.”
A fake Twitter account claimed Tuesday that “Harry Potter” actor Daniel Radcliffe had fallen ill with coronavirus. The bogus account, with handle @BBCNewsTonight, links back to an old BBC.com page and is not affiliated with the British news organization.
Reps for Radcliffe, 30, assure The New York Post that the rumor is “not true.” The original tweet has since been taken down but had garnered more than 1,000 likes by Tuesday afternoon.
