There was reason for The Vanguard School boys’ basketball team to celebrate Saturday and no one better to start the festivities than junior Nique Clifford.
The 6-foot-4 wing passed the 1,000-point mark, and the Class 3A No. 4 Coursers advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time with a 73-46 win over No. 20 Gunnison at James Irwin.
“I wasn’t really focused on that,” Clifford said of the individual achievement. “I just wanted to get the win, whatever I had to do to get the win, scoring 10, 20, 30.”
The 6-foot-4 junior unofficially kicked things off with the Coursers cruising early in the fourth quarter when he jumped a passing lane and finished the break with smooth, right-handed windmill. It’s a dunk coaches and teammates see in practice, but Clifford said he hadn’t attempted it against competition.
“It’s awesome to see it in a game,” Coursers coach Joe Wetters said. “The kid has come so far in the last year.”
A pair of 3-pointers helped Clifford to 10 points — 1,000 for the career — at halftime when the Coursers led 35-20. He then scored the first bucket of the second half and the Coursers went up 23 after fellow junior Joe Padilla splashed a couple of triples. Seth Fuqua’s four-point play in the final 10 seconds of the third gave Vanguard a 53-28 cushion to start the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys had Vanguard’s attention after a seven-point win over Colorado Springs Christian School on Friday.
“We had a really good shoot-around this morning. The kids all came in and there was no giggling and no taking bad shots,” Wetters said. “They knew this is their time, and we told them to make it to Denver, you have to be special. They decided to be special this morning.”
Clifford led the Coursers with 18 points, while Fuqua and Padilla added 14 and 12, respectively.
After the game, Clifford was presented with a ball highlighting the milestone and received a nice ovation from the Coursers crowd, which included plenty of family.
“Getting the win and getting 1,000 points, can’t top that,” Clifford said. “It’s a blessing, but I couldn’t do it without my teammates always pushing me and helping me get better.”
Vanguard also got nine points from Sterling Lee and eight from Logan Arrasmith and Carter Milroy to help the team avoid another second-round exit.
Braden Wood and Hunter Wood led Gunnison with 13 points apiece.
The Coursers will look to extend the program’s deepest playoff run Thursday against Delta. Vanguard beat the No. 5 seed 82-62 in its first game of the season.
“We feel pretty good going up there,” Wetters said.
Clifford showed as much in transition.
“I got the steal and I had a wide-open lane,” Clifford said. “So I figured I might as well try something special.”