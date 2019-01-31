Denver’s Nikola Jokic said he wasn’t surprised that he was one of four first-time All-Stars when the NBA All-Star Game reserves were named by coaches Thursday.
Jokic was confident, though some of the people closest to him, he said, were apparently caught a bit off-guard.
“My girlfriend started to cry and my brother started yelling and screaming,” Jokic said on TNT. He was the first Nugget since Carmelo Anthony in 2011.
Pelicans standout Anthony Davis — only three days removed from having his trade request made known publicly — was one of the 14 players announced as reserves for the game in Charlotte, N.C. Davis wants to be swapped out of New Orleans by the Feb. 7 trade deadline, so it is unclear if his uniform for the All-Star contest Feb. 17 will bear a Pelicans logo or not. It’s the sixth consecutive nod for Davis.
The other Western Conference reserves were Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Golden State’s Klay Thompson, San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns. Indiana’s Victor Oladipo was selected as one of the Eastern Conference reserves, even though his season is over because of injury. The other reserves from the East were Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Detroit’s Blake Griffin and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic .
Jokic, Middleton, Simmons and Vucevic are first-timers.
Dallas rookie Luka Doncic didn’t make the cut. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert fell short, as did the Clippers’ Tobias Harris. Phoenix’s Devin Harris missed out
.