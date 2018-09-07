Nike's new ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, known for kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice, appears to have scored a touchdown with customers.

From September 2 through September 4, online sales of Nike gear jumped 31 percent -- that's nearly double the company's sales during same period a year ago, according to Edison Trends, a digital commerce research company.

"There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales, but the data does not support that theory," the company said in an email.

To be sure, the figures don't include sales at brick-and-mortar stores. But the digital sales boost may indicate that Nike's strategy is paying off by appealing to its core customers, who tend to be younger and more diverse than the types of consumers who were angered by Kaepernick's participation in the campaign.

