WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nike Inc is expected to report a big bump in second-quarter sales, as it offered deep discounts on its shoes and sportswear to keep the interest of recession-wary shoppers in its brand and clear excess inventory.
Analysts are projecting a near 11% jump in quarterly sales as a bounce in its U.S. business may help overcome weakness in the China market.
"While retailers were initially worried about the amount of Nike inventory being shipped, the consumer is showing up and buying the Nike brand," Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti wrote in a note on Friday.
"Most retailers have been worryingly low on Nike inventory for 2 years and are just happy to have enough to drive their apparel & footwear categories at this point," Binetti said.