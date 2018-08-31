MANAGUA, Nicaragua • The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is expelling a United Nations human rights team two days after it published a report blaming the government for the violent repression of opposition protests.
Guillermo Fernandez Maldonado, chief of the U.N.’s human rights mission in Nicaragua, said in a news conference Friday he and his team would leave the country Saturday.
“We put forward the report not to polarize, but rather to make known what we had seen,” Fernandez said.
The U.N. statement said the team will continue monitoring and reporting on the situation remotely.
The U.N. Security Council will discuss the situation in Nicaragua on Sept. 5.
The report released Wednesday by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights described repression in the country that stretched from the streets to courtrooms, where some protesters face terrorism charges.
More than 300 people have been killed since popular protests began in mid-April triggered by cuts to the social security system.