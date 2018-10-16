Oilers 5, Jets 3
Winnipeg, Manitoba: Connor McDavid had four points and Darnell Nurse scored his first goal of the season 1:25 into overtime as Edmonton overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Winnipeg on Tuesday.
McDavid scored twice and added a pair of assists for the Oilers, who were down 4-1 to start the third period. Jets forward Adam Lowry had two goals in a three-minute span in the first period.
Devils 3, Stars 0
Newark, N.J.: Kyle Palmieri scored his seventh goal in four games, Keith Kinkaid stopped 24 shots for his second shutout and New Jersey continued its perfect start. Late pickup Jean-Sebastien Dea tallied for the third straight game and Blake Coleman added a goal as the Devils (4-0) remained the NHL’s only unbeaten team. The 4-0 start is their best since 1995-96.
Palmieri also became the first player in NHL history to score his team’s opening goal in four consecutive games to begin a season, the league said.
Wild 2, Coyotes 1
St. Paul, Minn.: Eric Staal and Mikael Grandlund scored and Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 of 28 shots for Minnesota .
Brendan Perlini scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots in his season debut for Arizona. Kuemper was making his first appearance against the franchise that drafted him in 2009. He spent parts of five seasons in Minnesota before leaving as a free agent in 2017.
Staal scored the game-winner with 13:42 to play by converting after a mad scramble in front of the net.
Canucks 3, Penguins 2, OT
Pittsburgh: Brock Boeser fired a wrist shot by Casey DeSmith’s stick and into the net 34 seconds into overtime .
The Penguins tied it late in regulation when Carl Hagelin took a perfect pass from Phil Kessel and slipped it past Anders Nilsson with 3:14 to go. Vancouver, however, responded in the extra period.
Flyers 6, Panthers 5, SO
Philadelphia: Jordan Weal scored in the shootout to lift Philadelphia over Florida. Weal had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Voracek also scored in the shootout for the Flyers. Philadelphia had to rally to earn two points after leading by three goals late in the second period.
Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux each had two goals for the Flyers.
Aleksander Barkov and Frank Vatrano scored two each for the Panthers (0-2-2).
Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2
Tampa, Fla.: Tyler Johnson had three goals, Yanni Gourde scored on a power play to put Tampa Bay ahead in the third period. Johnson scored in all three periods, completing the hat trick on an empty-netter with 1:56 remaining.
Lightning backup Louis Domingue stopped 38 shots in his first start of the season.
Detroit’s Svechnikov out for
5-6 months
Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov is expected to miss five to six months after having surgery on his right knee.