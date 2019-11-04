Coyotes 3, Oilers 2, OT
Edmonton, Alberta: Derek Stepan scored at 2:01 of overtime and Arizona beat Edmonton on Monday. Stepan took a feed from Nick Schmaltz and picked the corner on goalie Mikko Koskinen for the winner.
Michael Grabner and former Avalanche Carl Soderberg also scored for the Coyotes, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Connor McDavid and Gaetan Haas scored for the Oilers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
Bruins 6, Penguins 4
Boston: Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and Boston beat Pittsburgh after blowing a 3-0 lead.
David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston (11-1-2), which has won six straight. Marchand added three assists, extending his point streak to 13 games.
Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh. Marino’s was his first career goal.
Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal and Jaroslav Halak made 40 saves.
Predators 6, Red Wings 1
Detroit: Nick Bonino scored the first of Nashville’s five second-period goals, and the Predators easily dispatched Detroit.
Matt Duchene scored the last two goals of the middle period for Nashville, and Kyle Turris and Colton Sissons contributed a goal apiece. The first four goals by the Predators came in a span of 5:36, and Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard was pulled after the fourth one.
Andreas Athanasiou scored in the first period for the Red Wings, who are 1-10-1 in their last 12 games. Filip Forsberg added a goal for Nashville in the third.
Bonino scored his team-high eighth goal of the season, deflecting a point shot by Dan Hamhuis past Howard to tie the game at 1. Turris gave Nashville the lead 5:32 into the second, beating Howard to the glove side with a wrist shot from high in the slot. Sissons scored with a shot from the right circle 62 seconds later.
Senators 6, Rangers 2
New York: Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots as Ottawa routed New York for its first road win of the season.
Tyler Ennis, Ron Hainsey, Brady Tkachuk and former Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Senators, who have four victories in 13 games. Ottawa also snapped the Rangers’ two-game winning streak.
Rookie Kaapo Kakko opened the scoring for the Rangers with his third goal at 8:47 of the first period.