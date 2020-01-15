Flyers 4, Blues 3, OT
St. Louis: Jakub Voracek scored in overtime and Philadelphia beat St. Louis on Wednesday.
Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last four games. Brian Elliott, playing for the first time since Jan. 7, stopped 30 shots and improved to 6-2 in his career against his former team.
Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Steen scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their NHL best nine-game home winning streak snapped.
Voracek’s goal spoiled the Blues’ comeback bid and snapped his 10-game scoreless drought, dating to Dec. 21. With the Blues trailing 3-1, O’Reilly cut the deficit in half with his ninth midway through the third. The goal snapped a seven-game scoreless stretch for O’Reilly, dating back to Dec. 29.
Steen tied it with 6:21 left on a backhand after Robert Thomas’ pass found him all alone in front of the Flyers’ net.
Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 1
Montreal: Zack Smith scored twice to give Chicago a victory over Montreal. Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks, who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Senators on Tuesday. Corey Crawford stopped 32 shots to improve to 11-2-2 against his hometown team. Chicago won for the seventh time in 10 games.
Phillip Danault scored for the Canadiens, who have lost 10 of their last 11. Looking for his season’s first win, Charlie Lindgren had 24 saves.