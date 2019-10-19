Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 3, OT
Toronto: Mitch Marner scored at 3:54 of overtime Saturday. Alexander Kerfoot, Morgan Rielly and Dmytro Timashov scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen stopped 42 shots. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen scored for Boston. Jaroslav Halak had 25 saves.
Golden Knights 3, Penguins 0
Pittsburgh: Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots against his former team. Fleury recorded his 445th win, tying Terry Sawchuck for seventh on the NHL career list Saturday.
Devils 1, Canucks 0
Newark, N.J.: No. 1 overall 2019 draft pick Jack Hughes got the better of his older brother, Quinn. The 18-year-old Hughes scored his first career goal in his first NHL game against his 20-year-old brother Quinn Hughes.
Panthers 3, Predators 2, SO
Nashville, Tenn.: Vincent Trocheck scored the deciding goal in the shootout.
Canadiens 5, Blues 2
St. Louis: Brendan Gallagher got a lucky bounce, and Montreal took over from there. Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, and the Canadiens beat St. Louis.
Jaden Schwartz and David Perron scored for the Stanley Cup champions.
Islanders 3, Blue Jackets 2, OT
Columbus, Ohio: Brock Nelson scored 33 seconds into overtime. Nelson beat Joonas Korpisalo from the slot off a feed from Nick Leddy to give the Islanders their fourth straight win.
Thomas Greiss, who started ahead of Semyon Varlamov on a back-to-back, had 34 saves.
Coyotes 5, Senators 2
Glendale, Ariz.: Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots and Arizona keeps surging. The Coyotes have allowed the fewest goals this season and have revved up on offense .
Stars 4, Flyers 1
Philadelphia: Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell and Corey Perry all scored to help snap a five-game losing streak.