Flyers 7, Capitals 2
Washington: Sean Couturier scored twice, Claude Giroux recorded three points and Brian Elliott made 25 saves to help Philadelphia deny Alex Ovechkin a milestone and blow out Washington on Saturday.
Philadelphia limited Ovechkin to one shot on net and kept Washington’s captain stuck on 698 career goals. He’ll need at least one more game to become the eighth member of the NHL’s 700-goal club.
T.J. Oshie scored a first-period power-play goal, but that was the extent of the Capitals’ meaningful offensive output. Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington.
With assists on Couturier’s first goal, Travis Konecny’s 18th of the season and a late 5-on-3 power-play goal, the Flyers captain Giroux reached 800 points.
Stars 3, Blues 2, OT
St. Louis: Roope Hintz scored the game-winner at 2:19 of overtime and finished with two goals. Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Colton Parayko scored two first-period goals for the Blues.
Lightning 3, Islanders 1
Tampa Fla.: Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 15 shots and improved to 16-0-2 in his last 18 starts as the Lightning won their ninth straight home game and improved to 18-2-1 in the last 21 games.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for the Islanders.
Penguins 3, Panthers 2
Sunrise, Fla.: Sidney Crosby scored his 10th goal in the second period. Kris Letang had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who improved to 9-3 in their past 12 games. Teddy Blueger also scored, and Tristan Jarry stopped 33 shots.
Devils 3, Kings 0
Newark, N.J.: Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot and made 37 saves in posting his second straight shutout. Nikita Gusev, Blake Coleman and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who extended their points streak to a season-high six games.
Calvin Petersen, who was recalled from Ontario of the AHL following the trade of backup goaltender Jack Campbell to Toronto, made 31 saves in his season Kings debut.
Bruins 4, Coyotes 2
Boston: Charlie Coyle scored two goals, and Boston beat Arizona for its 16th straight victory over the Coyotes. The NHL-leading Bruins earned their sixth consecutive win. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each had a power-play goal in the second period.
Tuukka Rask made 29 saves for Boston. Phil Kessel and Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona
Jets 5, Senators 2
Winnipeg, Manitoba: Patrik Laine recorded a hat trick with three power-play goals. Kyle Connor scored and added three assists, while Neal Pionk had one goal and two assists for Winnipeg. Blake Wheeler had two assists.
Canadiens 2, Leafs 1, OT
Montreal: Ilya Kovalchuk scored 1:43 into overtime. Carey Price stopped 22 shots and improved to 8-2 in his last 10 games.
Oilers 3, Predators 2
Edmonton, Alberta: Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Edmonton rallied
.