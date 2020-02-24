Blue Jackets 4, Senators 3
Columbus, Ohio: Emil Bemstrom scored 4:35 into overtime, and Columbus snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over Ottawa on Monday.
Bemstrom knocked home a rebound for his seventh of the season. Nick Foligno scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Stefan Matteau tied it with his second of the season midway through the third period.
Columbus’ first win since Feb. 7 might have been a costly one after goaltender Elvis Merzlikins departed in the second following a big collision at the net with former Jackets forward Anthony Duclair.
The Blue Jackets have been ravaged by injuries this year. Merzlikins was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who was just activated after sitting out with a knee injury since Dec. 29.
Merzlikins had 16 saves, and Korpisalo made 14 stops.
Connor Brown had two goals for Ottawa.
Hurricanes’ Reimer, Mrazek, Pesce all ‘longer term’ injuries
Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce and goaltenders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek are all dealing with “longer term” injuries suffered in a weekend win at Toronto, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.
Brind’Amour said it was unclear exactly how much time the players will miss. Reimer left with a lower-body injury, while Brind’Amour said Mrazek is dealing with a concussion and Pesce has a shoulder injury.
“Obviously nobody’s, I would say, short term,” Brind’Amour said. “Longer term for, really, all of them. ”
Later , team president and general manager Don Waddell said the team moved Pesce to the long-term injured reserve — aiding the team with salary-cap moves — but that he didn’t think the goaltenders would be out “long term.” He also said Mrazek is going through the concussion protocol and has “more of a neck injury,” though he hasn’t had a headache.
“It’s weeks at the most,” Waddell said of the goaltenders. “Petr might be less than that.”
As for Pesce, Brind’Amour said the 25-year-old defenseman was scheduled to be evaluated again later Monday. But any extended absence would be another hit for a team that lost All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton indefinitely to a broken left leg in January .