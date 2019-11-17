Golden Knights 6, Flames 0
Las Vegas: William Karlsson had his third straight multipoint game, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his league high-tying 10th victory this season and Vegas beat Calgary on Sunday.
Fleury, who improved to 14-4-1 all-time against Calgary, stopped all 34 shots he saw for his fifth career shutout against the Flames and 58th all time, which moved him into a tie for 19th in NHL history with Jon Ross Roach.
Karlsson, the only player to have appeared in each of Vegas’ 186 all-time regular-season games, had two goals and an assist for Vegas. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) over the last 11 games for Vegas and leads the team with 23 points.
Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, while defenseman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a career-high for the defenseman for points in a game.
Vegas snapped a five-game skid to improve to 2-4-3 in its last nine. The Golden Knights improved to 6-2 against Pacific Division opponents. Vegas snapped a three-game home losing streak.
Blackhawks 4, Sabres 1
Chicago: Patrick Kane extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, and Chicago picked up its fourth straight victory.
Kirby Dach scored twice as the resurgent Blackhawks improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight. Jonathan Toews added his fourth of the season, and Corey Crawford made 33 saves.
Kane won a battle with Buffalo defenseman Marco Scandella for a loose puck during a third-period power play, and beat Carter Hutton on the glove side for his team-best 11th goal. The star forward has eight goals and nine assists during a nine-game point streak.
Jack Eichel scored his fifth goal in two days, but banged-up Buffalo lost for the seventh time in eight games.
Avs 5, Canucks 4, OT
Vancouver, British Columbia: Frustrated that a game that looked like a sure win was pushed into overtime after two extra-attacker goals, Nathan MacKinnon took matters into his own hands. MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game 27 seconds into the extra period as Colorado beat Vancouver on Saturday night.
Colorado’s Antoine Bibeau, who was making his first NHL start since two games for Toronto in the 2016-17 season, stopped 28 shots.
Avs rookie defenseman Cale Makar had four assists.