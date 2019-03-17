Islanders 3, Wild 2
St. Paul, Minn.: Brock Nelson scored 1:04 into overtime and the New York beat Minnesota on Sunday to move into a tie atop the Metropolitan Division. Anders Lee scored for the fourth straight game and Jordan Eberle added a goal for New York, which has won five of seven. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves. The Islanders are tied with Washington with 91 points with 10 games remaining, but currently hold the tiebreaker with a greater scoring differential.
The Wild are tied for the last Western playoff spot and three points ahead of Colorado.
Canucks 3, Stars 2, SO
Dallas: Josh Leivo scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift Vancouver over Dallas.
Leivo’s shot went over Stars goalie Anton Khudobin after Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom had stopped four Dallas skaters.
Vancouver’s Tim Schaller scored twice in the first 11 minutes for his first goals in nearly a year. It was his first career multi-goal game. Markstrom finished with 44 saves.
Jamie Benn and Taylor Fedun had the goals for Dallas. Khudobin had 25 saves and stopped a penalty shot for the second straight game. The Stars, who hold the first wild card in the Western Conference, remained two points behind third-place St. Louis in the Central Division.
Flyers 2, Penguins 1, OT
Pittsburgh: Sean Couturier beat Matt Murray with 3 seconds remaining in overtime and Philadelphia put together an improbable rally to edge Pittsburgh.
James van Riemsdyk tied the score with 18 seconds left in regulation when Murray’s glove couldn’t quite reach van Riemsdyk’s wrist shot from the slot. The team traded quality chances in the extra period before Couturier danced around Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby on the rush then sent a shot over Murray’s stick to give Philadelphia’s fading playoff hopes a needed jolt.
Carter Hart finished with 41 saves for his first victory since Feb. 17 as the Flyers put together a comeback that echoed their stunning rally in their stadium series meeting with the Penguins last month.
Sabres 4, Blues 3, SO
Buffalo, N.Y.: Sam Reinhart scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lead Buffalo over St. Louis. After Jack Eichel and Tyler Bozak traded goals to open the shootout session, Reinhart scored on Buffalo’s final attempt when he got just enough on his wrist shot to get it past Jake Allen, who got a piece of it with his glove.
Ryan O’Reilly then had a chance to extend the shootout against his former team, but his backhand chance hit the crossbar.
Johan Larsson, Evan Rodrigues and Conor Sheary scored in regulation for the Sabres. Carter Hutton made 30 saves. Pat Maroon, David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, who got 31 saves from Jake Allen.
Ducks 3, Panthers 2
Anaheim, Calif.: Jakob Silfverberg scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:33 left. Adam Henrique and Daniel Sprong also scored for Anaheim, and Ryan Getzlaf had two assists. John Gibson stopped 37 shots.
On the go-ahead goal, Rickard Rakell won the puck behind Florida’s net and passed quickly to Silfverberg, who tapped it in for his 22nd of the season. The Ducks, winners of six of their last nine, pulled nine points behind Arizona for the second wild card in the Western Conference, with five other teams in between. Evgenil Dadonov and Aaron Ekblad scored for Florida, which snapped a four-game win streak. Rookie goalie Sam Montembeault finished with 19 saves.