Stars 5, Rangers 3
New York: Joe Pavelski scored power-play goals 16 seconds apart, Stephen Johns and Blake Comeau helped chase Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Dallas beat New York on Monday. The Stars moved two points ahead of the Avlanche, albeit with two more games played.
Johns and Comeau scored 4:04 apart in the second period and Corey Perry also scored for Dallas, which improved to 30-18-4 with its second straight win. Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots.
Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden scored first period power-play goals for the Rangers, and Brendan Lemieux added another on a man-advantage in the third. New York had won two straight coming out of the All-Star break and a bye week as the front office weighs its options ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.
Johns played his fourth game since missing all of last season and the first 47 games of this one with post-traumatic headaches. He slammed a heavy slap shot 7:52 into the second period to break a 2-2 tie and give Dallas its second advantage of the game. Comeau followed with a snap shot from the left side at 11:56 to extend the lead to 4-2.
Comeau’s goal was the 14th in his career against Lundqvist, who was pulled after two periods having stopped 11 of 15 shots.
Flyers 3, Red Wings 0
Detroit: Brian Elliott made 16 saves for his 40th career shutout in Philadelphia’s win over sinking Detroit. It was the Red Wings’ ninth consecutive loss (0-8-1), and the second straight time they’ve been shut out. This is their third losing streak of at least eight games in 2019-20.
Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matt Niskanen scored for Philadelphia, which has won four of five (4-0-1). It was Elliott’s second shutout of the season.
The goals by Hayes and Niskanen were short-handed.
Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 3
Toronto: Mark Pysyk scored three times in his first career hat trick.
Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for Florida, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the Panthers’ seventh win in eight games.
Flyers mascot cleared of claim he punched teen fan
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty was cleared of allegations he punched a 13-year-old boy in the back after a photo shoot, police said.