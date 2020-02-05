Rangers 5, Maple Leafs 3
New York: Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored in a 6-second span late in the first period and New York earned a win over Toronto on Wednesday.
Kreider and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists and Filip Chytil and Greg McKegg also scored for the Rangers. Rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves to win for the fourth time in five starts .
Auston Matthews had two goals and John Tavares also scored and added an assist for the Maple Leafs, who are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Bruins 2, Blackhawks 1
Chicago: Charlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and Boston picked up its fifth straight victory. McAvoy finished a pretty passing sequence for the defenseman’s first goal of the season. David Krejci threw the puck outside to a streaking Jake DeBrusk, who made a perfect pass to McAvoy for the tap-in .
The Blackhawks thought they had taken a 2-1 lead with 1:05 left in regulation when it looked as if Drake Caggiula beat Jaroslav Halak for a short-handed goal. But it was waved off after Bruins defenseman Torey Krug tripped Olli Maatta .