Canadiens 4, Penguins 1
Pittsburgh: Tomas Tatar’s 10th goal of the season ended Tristan Jarry’s franchise-record shutout streak and sparked Montreal over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Jarry’s shutout run ended at 177:15 on Tatar’s power-play goal 12:24 into the second period that tied the game. Joel Armia beat Jarry less than four minutes later to put the Canadiens in front to stay and Shea Weber scored with 15 seconds left in the period.
Carey Price surrendered Jake Guentzel’s 17th goal just 2:59 into the first period but quickly settled down to outduel Jarry. Price finished with 33 saves as Montreal won for the third time in four games after an eight-game winless streak.
A point-blank stop on Nick Cousins early in the second period helped Jarry slip past the Tomas Vokoun’s shutout mark of 173:06 set in 2013, but Jarry’s luck ran out shortly .
Stars 2, Devils 0
Dallas: Ben Bishop made 26 saves, 16 in the third period, and Dallas beat New after firing coach Jim Montgomery. It was Bishop’s first shutout this season and 32nd of his career in Rick Bowness’s first game as interim head coach. Radek Faksa and Joe Pavelski scored in the first period against Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who kept New Jersey in the game by making 33 saves.
Predators 3, Sharks 1
Nashville, Tenn.: Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist in the third period and Juuse Saros made 24 saves vs. slumping San Jose. Nick Bonino and Ryan Johansen also scored in the third for the Predators.
Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 28 saves for the Sharks, who have lost five in a row.
Ducks 3, Wild 2, SO
St. Paul, Minn.: Rickard Rickell and Max Comtois scored in the shootout for Anaheim in its first win in the last six road games. Rakell and Cam Fowler scored for the Ducks in a dominant first period during which they had a 14-1 advantage in shots on goal and the Wild lost center Eric Staal to an injury.
Flames 5, Coyotes 2
Glendale, Ariz.: Sean Monahan scored for the fourth straight game, Cam Talbot stopped 46 shots and Calgary extended its winning streak to six under interim coach Geoff Ward over listless Arizona.
Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3
Edmonton, Alberta: Sebastian Aho scored two goals . Nino Niederreiter, Ryan Dzingel, Jordan Martinook and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Hurricanes (19-11-1).
Lightning 2, Panthers 1
Sunrise, Fla.: Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored to lead Tampa Bay over Florida. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay.
Evgenii Dadonov had the goal for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made a season-high 46 saves in his third straight start.
Sabres 5, Blues 2
Buffalo, N.Y.: Jack Eichel scored two goals to extend his NHL-leading point streak to 14 games. Sam Reinhart, Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons each had a goal and an assist as the Sabres won their second straight. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.
Troy Brouwer and Alex Pietrangelo had goals for the Blues. Jake Allen stopped 28 shots.
Jets 5, Red Wings 1
Winnipeg, Manitoba: Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp and Patrik Laine scored in a two-minute span in the second period for Detroit’s 12th straight loss.
Avs injury updates
Nazem Kadri was back to being a full participant at practice after he missed three outings with a lower-body injury. He could return to play Wednesday when the Avs host Philadelphia. The Avalanche could also have goaltender Philipp Grubauer for the game. Rookie defenseman Cale Makar skated on his own in a noncontact jersey while he recovers from his upper-body injury but is doubtful for Wednesday.