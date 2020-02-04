Capitals 4, Kings 2
Washington: Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a 5-minute stretch of the third period, rallying Washington over Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Ovechkin, who is closing in on becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal plateau, moved into the NHL lead with 40 on the season. He singlehandedly overturned a 2-1 deficit inside the final 6:10 of regulation. He has 14 of those 40 goals in his last seven games.
Ovechkin one-timed a feed from T.J. Oshie to tie the game at 2-all. Seventy seconds later, he rebounded his own miss off goalie Jonathan Quick’s pads and put Washington in front. He added an empty-netter with 1:46 to play, moving within 10 goals of Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
John Carlson added his 14th goal and 50th and 51st assists for Washington. Braden Holtby made 29 saves in the win. Jeff Carter scored his 15th and 16th goals for the Kings.
Islanders 4, Stars 3, OT
New York: Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game 2:52 into overtime . Mathew Barzal and Derick Brassard also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves to earn his 16th career win against the Stars.
John Klingberg, Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson scored for the Stars. Ben Bishop made 37 saves.
Blues 6, Hurricanes 3
St. Louis: Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist and Zach Sanford scored twice. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots, and Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also scored.
Blue Jackets 1, Panthers 0, OT
Columbus, Ohio: Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime and Columbus extended its points streak to nine games . Werenski picked up the puck off the right boards, circled around to the bottom of the circle and beat former teammate Sergei Bobrovski, who had 45 saves.
Elvis Merzlikins had 32 saves in picking up his fourth shutout of the season. Columbus has won eight of nine and hasn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 9, a streak of 8-0-1.
Lightning 4, Golden Knights 2
Tampa, Fla.: Steven Stamkos tipped in his 24th goal of the season in the third period. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and extended his streak of consecutive games without a regulation loss to 16 games, matching the franchise record set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2002-03.
Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists as Tampa Bay won its seventh consecutive home game.
Paul Stastny and Willilam Carrier scored for Vegas.
Bruins 4, Canucks 0
Boston: Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and Boston extended its winning streak to four games.
Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored. Charlie McAvoy had two assists as Boston won for the fifth time in six games.
Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for Vancouver, which lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 14.
Wild 3, Blackhawks 2, OT
St. Paul, Minn.: Matt Dumba scored with 2:39 remaining in overtime to lift Minnesota. Kevin Fiala scored twice for Minnesota and Alex Stalock made 27 saves.
Canadiens 5, Devils 4, SO
Newark, N.J.: Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and Montreal rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat New Jersey. Montreal’s Charlie Lindgren had 20 saves filling for ill Carey Price, and handled muffs by Nikita Gusev, Kyle Palmieri and Jack Hughes in the shootout.
Joel Armia, Nate Thompson, Nick Cousins and Christian Folin scored in regulation for the Canadiens.
Palmieri scored two-power-play goals for New Jersey, including the game-tying tally with 20 seconds left .
Ducks 3, Senators 2, SO
Ottawa, Ontario: Rickard Rakell scored the shootout winner. Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase scored in regulation for Anaheim, which has won four of its last five.
Predators 2, Jets 1, OT
Winnipeg, Manitoba: Mikael Granlund scored 1:11 into overtime
. Nick Bonino also scored for Nashville.
Coyotes 3, Oilers 0
Glendale, Ariz.: Conor Garland and Lawson Crouse scored two minutes apart in the second period, Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots and Arizona ended a five-game losing streak.
Sharks 3, Oilers 1
Calgary, Alberta: Joe Thornton had two assists as Brent Burns, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored after Johhny Gaudreau scored in the first minute for Edmonton.