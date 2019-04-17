Stars 5, Predators 1
(SERIES TIED 2-2)
Dallas: Roope Hintz and Alexander Radulov scored power-play goals on Dallas’ first two shots, and the Stars chased Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne with an early four-goal onslaught Wednesday.
Hintz added his second career playoff goal in the second period, on John Kingberg’s third assist .
Ben Bishop stopped 34 shots. Bishop allowed a couple of soft goals in Game 3 in his home playoff debut with Dallas, when the Predators won their second consecutive game after the Stars won the opener in Nashville.
The Stars were 1 of 13 on the power play in the first three games of the Western Conference playoff series, but went 3 of 4 in the first period of Game 4. It was the first time they scored three power-play goals in one period of a playoff game since moving to Dallas before the 1993-94 season.
Andrew Cogliano and Mats Zuccarello also scored as part of the Stars’ four goals in eight shots against Rinne, before he was replaced by Juuse Saros less than 14 minutes in. Rinne, who started his 87th consecutive playoff game for Nashville, had stopped 40 of 42 shots in Game 3. It was the third goal of the series for Zuccarello.
Dallas led 1-0 when Hintz scored on a pass from Klingberg only 3:42 into the game. The Stars were back on the power play only 90 seconds later, and converted again when Radulov got his second goal of the series.
The Predators didn’t score until more than eight minutes into the third period
.
Bruins 6, Maple Leafs 4
(SERIES TIED 2-2)
Toronto: David Pastrnak scored twice in quick succession, and Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists.
Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, Zdeno Chara and Joakim Nordstrom also scored and Tuukka Rask made 38 saves.
Auston Matthews scored twice for Toronto. Zach Hyman and Travis Dermott also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots.
After the Maple Leafs overcame a 2-0 deficit to tie it early in the second period, Pastrnak put Boston back in front at 3:16 when he redirected a pass from Marchand on a 2-on-1. The Bruins then got a power play when Matthews went off for roughing, and Marchand whipped a backhand pass to a wide-open Pastrnak, who snapped the puck short-side on Andersen for his second goal in 1:35.
Chara made it 5-2 at 5:39 of the third. At 42 years, 30 days, the Boston captain became the second-oldest player in NHL history to score a playoff goal. Chris Chelios has the record at 45 years, 86 days.