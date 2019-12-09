Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 2
Washington: Fresh off sweeping a four-game road trip, NHL-leading Washington fell flat in a loss to Columbus on Monday that snapped its winning streak at six.
Washington hadn’t lost in regulation since Nov. 20. The Capitals had their seven-game point streak end two days before facing the Boston Bruins in a showdown of the league’s top two teams.
Goaltender Braden Holtby made 19 first-period saves but allowed four goals on 37 shots. Alex Ovechkin scored his 21st of the season early in the third period, and Tom Wilson added a 6-on-5 goal in the waning minutes.
Cam Atkinson scored twice, including an empty-netter, and looks to be heating up after a rough first quarter of the season. Atkinson has three goals in three games after just four in his first 27.
Senators 5, Bruins 2
Ottawa, Ontario: Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist.
It was the Senators’ (13-17-1) first win over the Bruins (20-5-6) since April 6, 2017.
Chris Tierney, Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who were playing their first home game following a five-game trip (1-4-0).
Anders Nilsson made 38 saves.
Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who were playing the first of four road games. Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in his first loss in regulation since Nov. 8.
Islanders 5, Lightning 1
Tampa, Fla.: Former Colorado Avalanche Semyon Varlamov stopped 31 shots, Brock Nelson scored twice in the third period, and New York beat Tampa Bay.
Ross Johnston, Josh Bailey and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who are 18-0-1 when scoring three or more goals.
Tampa Bay got a goal from Steven Stamkos. Former Colorado College goalie Curtis McElhinney stopped 19 shots.
Varlamlov made an in-close rebound save on Stamkos and a diving glove grab on Pat Maroon early in the third.
NHL Commissioner: Will not tolerate abusive behavior
Monterey, Calif.: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league will work swiftly to make changes to better deal with personnel conduct issues in the wake of incidents that surfaced in recent weeks.
Speaking at the end of the first day of the Board of Governors meeting at the Inn at Spanish Bay resort in Pebble Beach, Bettman told reporters that NHL personnel will be required to attend mandatory counseling regarding racism and anti-bullying. Bettman also talked about the formation of a hotline for people to call to report any such incidents.
“Inclusion and diversity are not simply buzz words. They are foundational principles of the NHL,” Bettman said. “Our message is unequivocal: We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind.”
Bettman’s comments were his first publicly since former NHL player Akim Aliu alleged that former Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters previously directed racial slurs toward him while in the minor leagues a decade ago. Peters, who has also been accused of physical abuse while coaching Carolina, resigned following the accusations by Aliu.
While Bettman said that the NHL is conducting its own review of the Peters-Aliu situation, the commissioner made it clear that there will be zero tolerance from the league moving forward.
To that end, Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Board of Governors about a multipoint plan designed to curb any further issues while allowing coaches to still do their job.