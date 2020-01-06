Jets 3, Canadiens 2
Montreal: Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Winnipeg beat Ilya Kovalchuk and Montreal on Monday night.
Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg, which had dropped five of six. Captain Blake Wheeler had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves.
The 36-year-old Kovalchuk picked up an assist in his Canadiens debut. He agreed to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.
Kovalchuk had three goals and six assists in 17 games with Los Angeles before the Kings placed him on waivers last month. His previous game was on Nov. 9 against his new team at the Bell Centre.
Defenseman Ben Chiarot scored twice for Montreal, which has lost six in a row. Carey Price stopped 24 shots.
Oilers 6, Maple Leafs 4
Toronto: Connor McDavid scored a highlight-reel goal and added three assists as Edmonton snapped Toronto’s point streak at 10 games.
Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (22-17-5), who were making their third stop on a five-game road trip.
Jason Spezza, Frederik Gauthier, Pierre Engvall and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs (24-14-5), who were 9-0-1 in the last 10 games.
McDavid got the puck at Toronto’s blue line and used his speed to cleanly beat Morgan Rielly 1-on-1 with a fake to the inside before going wide and snapping the puck into the top corner on Michael Hutchinson with 8:34 to go in regulation. The goal gave the Oilers a 6-3 lead.
Mike Smith made 31 saves.
Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette
Nashville fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs each of the previous five seasons. Assistant Kevin McCarthy also was dismissed. The Predators (19-15-7) have dropped four of five heading into Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins. They are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 45 points.
General manager David Poile praised their work in a release.
“Under the leadership of Peter and Kevin, our organization reached unprecedented heights — from our franchise-altering run to the Stanley Cup final to a Presidents’ Trophy and our first two Central Division titles,” he said. “Their passion for the game, ability to motivate a team and drive to be the best makes this a difficult decision.”
The 55-year-old Laviolette went 248-143-60 in 51/2 seasons with Nashville. The Predators lost to Pittsburgh in the 2017 Stanley Cup final, made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2018 and were eliminated in the first round a year ago.
Nashville signed free-agent forward Matt Duchene to a $56 million, seven-year contract July 1, but it sputtered through the first half of this season.
Laviolette was just the second coach in Predators history. Barry Trotz was behind the bench for the organization’s first 15 seasons.
Before coming to Nashville, Laviolette coached the Islanders (2001-03), Hurricanes (2003-09) and Flyers (2009-14). He has 637 wins over 18 years as an NHL coach.
He led the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup title in 2006 and reached the final with Philadelphia in 2010.