Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2
(CAROLINA WINS SERIES 4-0)
Raleigh, N.C.: Teuvo Teravainen and Greg McKegg scored 66 seconds apart in the second period, and Carolina beat New York on Friday to sweep the second-round series.
Teravainen and linemate Sebastian Aho each finished with a goal and an assist, captain Justin Williams and rookie star Andrei Svechnikov each added insurance goals and former Colorado College goalie Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves in his second career playoff start.
The Hurricanes — who went a decade between playoff berths — earned their first four-game sweep and have reached the Eastern Conference final in each of their last four postseason appearances since 2002. They’re also unbeaten in five home playoff games.
Now the Hurricanes — after winning six straight and eight of nine — have time to heal before they face the Columbus-Boston winner.
Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal and Brock Nelson added a late goal for the Islanders, who managed five goals in the series and were swept for the first time since the Rangers did it in the first round in 1994.
Coach Barry Trotz pulled Robin Lehner in favor of backup Thomas Greiss after the bang-bang goals by Teravainen and McKegg early in the second period.
Teravainen put the Hurricanes ahead to stay after some slick passes from Aho and Warren Foegele set up his sixth goal of the postseason. And McKegg chased Lehner when the goalie couldn’t keep hold of the rebound of Brett Pesce’s shot and the Carolina rookie stuffed it in .
Greiss wasn’t much better , with Williams scoring their third goal of the period
. McElhinney wouldn’t let them make this a game again, stopping Josh Bailey from point-blank range with about 101/2 minutes remaining.
Stars 2, Blues 1
(DALLAS LEADS SERIES 3-2)
ST. Louis: Jason Spezza scored and Ben Bishop made 38 saves. Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, who can advance with a win in Game 6 at home Sunday. Jaden Schwartz scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues, including stops on three breakaways in the first 4:08 of the second period.
NHL says Seattle in mix to host 2021 draft
NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says Seattle remains in contention to host the 2021 draft despite arena construction delays.