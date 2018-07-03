Humboldt Broncos name former NHLer coach after bus crash
Humboldt, Saskatchewan: The new coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team says he’s excited to get started but will never forget the tragic circumstances that brought him to the role.
The team announced Tuesday that former NHL defenseman Nathan Oystrick will fill the vacancy left by Darcy Haugan, who was among 16 killed when the team’s bus and a semi-truck collided at a rural intersection in April. Thirteen others were injured in the crash.
Oystrick said Haugan’s inspirational message painted on the wall outside the dressing room would remain. Among other things, Haugan’s “core covenant” said Broncos players must put family first, treat others with respect, and play and practice with passion.
Oystrick, 35, who is from Saskatchewan, played professional hockey for 10 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers, Anaheim Ducks and St. Louis Blues.
Stanley Cup visits temporary Capital Gazette office
Craig “Woody” Leydig, the assistant equipment manager for the Washington Capitals, conducted a phone interview with The Capital around 2 p.m. last Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after hanging up the phone, Leydig walked into the laundry room and saw breaking news on television announcing the shooting incident at the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis.
Every coach, player, trainer and equipment manager with the Washington Capitals is allowed to spend one day with the Stanley Cup. Leydig took possession of it on Tuesday and Capital Gazette was foremost in his thoughts.
Leydig’s third stop with the Stanley Cup was the makeshift office of Capital Gazette. Staff members, including five reporters that survived the attack, spent about 45 minutes taking photos with the legendary piece of hardware.
Leafs trade veteran Martin
Matt Martin is going back to the New York Islanders.
The Maple Leafs dealt the feisty forward to the Islanders, who drafted him in 2008. The Leafs get minor-league goalie Eamon McAdam in the deal.
After playing every game in his first season with the Leafs, Martin suited up for just 50 games this past season and did not dress for Toronto’s seven-game playoff series against the Boston Bruins.
Arizona Coyotes promote Ahron Cohen to president and CEO
The Arizona Coyotes promoted Ahron Cohen to team president and CEO.
Cohen has served a variety of leadership roles in four years with the organization. He replaces former Arizona State and Texas athletic director Steve Patterson, who will advise the team as a consultant while pursuing outside business ventures.
Cohen was hired as general counsel in 2015 and added duties as Chief Operating Officer two years later