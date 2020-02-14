Penguins 4, Canadiens 1
Pittsburgh:Newly-acquired Jason Zucker scored his first two goals with Pittsburgh during win over Montreal.
Zucker scored his 15th and 16th of the season in a 1:42 span, with Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher getting a goal in between. Zucker provided 2-0 and 3-1 leads and has nine goals in 12 career games against the Canadiens.
Kris Letang scored a power-play goal against his hometown team and his 13th overall of the season, and Zach Aston-Reese added an empty-net goal.
Sharks 3, Jets 2
Winnepeg, Manitoba: Melker Karlsson and Timo Meier scored in an 89-second span in the third period to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.Marcus Sorensen also scored for the Sharks, who are 4-3-0 in their last seven games.Aaron Dell made 29 saves for San Jose.Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 29th goal of the season with some highlight-worthy moves on the power play, and Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist for the Jets.
Rangers 3, Blue Jackets 1
Columbus, Ohio: Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Alexandar Georgiev had 36 saves and New York topped Columbus.Kreider scored on a wrist shot from the slot with 3:12 left in the game, just 2 seconds after a Rangers’ power play ended and Columbus’ Jakob Lilja was rushing out of the box. Ryan Strome added an empty-netter with 1:11 left.Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers, who have won four straight and are 7-2 in their last nine. They swept a back-to-back, beating Minnesota in a shootout on Thursday night.
Hurricanes 5, Devils 2
Raleigh, N.C.: Andrei Svechnikov scored on a perfectly executed rush in the second period to push his point streak to six games and helped Carolina beat New Jersey.
Nino Niederreiter and Warren Foegele scored first-period goals for the Hurricanes, helping Carolina play from in front nearly all night as it jostles for wild-card playoff positioning. Martin Necas and Joel Edmundson added two more in the third period for a 5-1 lead.
Minnesota Wild can coach
The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday with the goal of correcting some inconsistencies and making a late-season push for a playoff spot. First-year general manager Bill Guerin said he felt the timing was right to move on from Boudreau and r despite the Wild having won seven of their past 11 games.
Boudreau was fired after a shootout loss to New York.