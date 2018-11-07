Oilers’ Lucic fined $10K for hit on Lightning’s Joseph
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic $10,000 for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph.
The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the fine Wednesday. The amount is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.
Lucic was assessed minor penalties for interference and roughing, as well as a 10-minute misconduct, for a hit on Joseph in the third period of Edmonton’s 5-2 road loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
Colliton takes over after Blackhawks fire Quenneville
CHICAGO (AP) — Jeremy Colliton knows all about Joel Quenneville’s legacy with the Chicago Blackhawks.
He thinks he knows what to do, too.
“I have a huge amount of respect for Joel,” Colliton said. “Those are huge shoes to fill. I won’t try to fill them. I’ve got to be myself. And we’re different people, so I’ll bring different things to the table, different ideas to the table.”
Chicago is hoping Colliton’s fresh perspective will help the team get back on track after he became the 38th head coach in franchise history on Tuesday, taking over when Quenneville was fired after a wildly successful run with the Blackhawks.
Colliton goes from Chicago’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, Illinois, to the NHL’s youngest head coach at 33. Blackhawks forward Chris Kunitz, defenseman Duncan Keith and goaltenders Corey Crawford and Cam Ward are older than Colliton, and defenseman Brent Seabrook also is 33.
“I have to earn their trust by them believing that I can help them win, that I can help them be better individually, that we as a staff can put together a plan so they can have success,” Colliton said. “So if I can do that, there’s no problem. It doesn’t matter how old I am.”