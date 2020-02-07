Sabres 3, Rangers 2
New York: Jimmy Vesey had a goal and an assist against his former team, Carter Hutton stopped 37 shots, and Buffalo held on to beat New York Rangers Friday night.
The inconsistent Rangers were coming off a 5-3 home win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, two nights after they were smothered at the Garden by the Dallas Stars by the same 5-3 margin.
The Sabres had lost at home, 4-3 in a shootout to the league-worst Detroit Red Wings, on Thursday.
Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 0
Columbus, Ohio: Elvis Merzlikins got a fifth shutout in his last eight starts and Columbus extended their points streak to 10 games over Detroit.
Columbus dominated in the game, outshooting Detroit 44-16, but had trouble finding the back of the net with veteran goalie Jimmy Howard in goal. Howard faced a shooting gallery at times, finishing with 42 saves and slipping to 2-21-2 on the season. The 35-year-old has lost 18 straight and hasn’t won since October.
Detroit is looking for answers in one of the worst seasons in years. The Red Wings had lost nine a row before a shootout win over Buffalo on Thursday night.
Maple Leafs 5, Ducks 4 OT
Toronto: John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 4:53 of overtime, lifting Toronto over Anaheim.
Jack Campbell made 26 saves in his first start for the Maple Leafs, two nights after being acquired from Los Angeles.
Ryan Miller finished with 30 saves for the Ducks, who were playing for the third time in four nights.
Wild 3, Stars 2
Dallas: Minnesota rallied for a win over Dallas, improving to 3-0 for the week.
Center Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a wraparound goal with 27 seconds remaining in the third period, his second goal of the game, to cap off a three-goal comeback that included the Wild overcoming a two-goal deficit in the second period.
Goalie Devan Dubnyk was solid in his first appearance in nearly a week, making 31 saves, including a blocker save in the third with the score tied.