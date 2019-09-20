Ex-Rangers, Lightning’s Girardi retires
Tampa, Fla.: Former New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi will retire from the NHL after 13 seasons.
Girardi appeared in 927 games, finishing with 56 goals and 264 points and a plus-78 ratings. He also played in 143 playoff games, four Eastern Conference Finals and one Stanley Cup Final over 11 seasons with the Rangers and two with the Lightning.
The defenseman, 35, entered the league with New York as an undrafted free agent in 2006 and appeared in 788 regular-season games with the Rangers, helping them reach the playoffs 10 times. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2017 and had 10 goals and 24 assists for 34 points the past two seasons.
No player has more blocked shots than Girardi’s 1,954 — nearly 1,700 of them with the Rangers — since the NHL began keeping track in the 2005-06 season.
NHL goaltenders getting concussions at rapid rate
Filip Chytil beat the last defender to the net, snapped the shot past Tuukka Rask and barreled over the goaltender he had just scored on.
Rask flipped his mask off, lay prone and needed help to get to his feet and to the Boston Bruins locker room. The goal counted and Chytil faced no repercussions.
Rask suffered a concussion.
Those kinds of collisions are happening at an alarming rate over the past couple of seasons and goaltenders are getting hurt. Just two goaltenders were concussed in 2016-17, missing a total of 15 games, but over the past two seasons, 14 goalies missed 276 games with a concussion or head injury caused by everything from elbows and knees to pucks off their helmets.
This is a jarring statistic involving the most important position in hockey, but the NHL has not yet taken further steps to protect its masked men. In recent years, the focus has been on trimming the size of goalie equipment as a way to generate more offense and players are routinely coached to crash the net whenever possible. It adds up to putting the most valuable and vulnerable players on the ice at risk of head contact they can do little to avoid and often isn’t even penalized.