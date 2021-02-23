Chargers legend Wilkerson passes away at 73
Three-time Pro Bowl guard Doug “Moosie” Wilkerson passed away at the age of 73, the Los Angeles Chargers announced.
Wilkerson, who spent 14 of his 15 NFL seasons with the then-San Diego based franchise after being drafted by Houston, was a fixture along the Bolts’ offensive line from 1971-1984, playing in 204 games (195 starts). He was named first-team All-Pro in 1982, and second-team All-Pro in 1979 and 1980.
For his contributions, Wilkerson was named to the Chargers’ Hall of Fame and 40th Anniversary Team in 2000 and 50th Anniversary Team in 2009. He was also inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.