Testing new protective masks with surgical or N95 material
NFL engineers and sports equipment company Oakley are testing prototypes of modified face masks that might contain surgical or N95 material, the NFL Players Association’s medical director said.
Thom Mayer said “there will probably be a recommendation” that the NFL use such masks to protect players from the coronavirus when the league returns to play.
“Back in early March, I had suggested that we should consider novel and emerging ways to handle the helmets and the face masks and the spread of the virus,” Mayer said. “And these guys, the bioengineers that we use and that the league uses — Oakley, as you may or may not know, does all the face visors for the league under contract — these guys got the bit between their teeth.”
Mayer said he isn’t sure exactly how the modifications would look, but he acknowledged that it is realistic to think the new designs could cover a player’s entire face mask and that the engineers are working on everything such a design might entail.
Minority hiring incentive tabled
NFL Network reported last week that the owners were considering a proposal that would have improved teams’ third-round draft picks by six or 10 spots if they hired a minority candidate for vacant GM or head coach openings, as well as other compensation for hiring minority candidates for such positions as quarterback coach. But on Tuesday’s conference call the resolutions involving draft-pick compensation were tabled, meaning no vote was taken and the proposals could be considered at a later date.
Etc.
Cornerbacks Giant DeAndre Baker and Seahawk Quinton Dunbar pleaded not guilty to gun and assault charges in a robbery and both bonded out of jail.
... Jesse Freitas Sr., 99, a quarterback on the inaugural San Francisco 49ers squad, died.