Broncos add depth to D-line, sign Vikings veteran Stephen
The Broncos added depth to its defensive line Tuesday, signing Minnesota defensive lineman Shamar Stephen, a source confirmed to The Gazette.
Stephen, 30, comes to Denver with seven years of experience, playing in Minnesota from 2014-17, Seattle in 2018 and back in Minnesota in 2019-20. He’s started 65 games in his career, totaling 173 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Last season, he played a career-high 662 snaps and started all 16 games for the Vikings, recording 34 tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack.
The addition makes sense for the Broncos, considering new general manager George Paton’s connection to Minnesota, having worked there while Stephen was a Viking. It was also a necessary move to add depth up front.
Stephen’s role will likely be as a backup, behind Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell and Dre’Mont Jones. But defensive linemen rarely play more than 60-70% of the snaps in a single game.
GEORGE STOIA, THE GAZETTE
Woman says she was terrorized by assault from Texans QB
Houston: The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit spoke publicly, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions.
During a news conference, Ashley Solis said she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself.
“I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman. ... I am seeking justice not just on behalf of myself but for all survivors. ... This is about having my voice heard,” a tearful Solis said as she read a statement, adding she was no longer afraid to speak out. Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless” and questioned the claims against Watson, alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.
The Houston Police Department said last week it was investigating Watson after a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson. Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women, said it was not Solis but another of his clients who filed the first report with police.
Solis said in her statement that since the alleged assault, she suffers from panic attacks, anxiety, depression and is no longer comfortable working as a massage therapist.
In a statement, Hardin, alleged that Buzbee sought “$100,000 in hush money” on behalf of Solis before her suit.
Etc.
Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney turned himself in to Dallas County Jail in Texas after an arrest warrant was issued on a family violence assault charge involving an altercation with a woman Friday. Gladney, a 2020 first-round draft pick who started 15 games as a rookie, faces a third-degree felony charge, which carries a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison, according to CBS 11 News in Dallas-Fort Worth. ...
The Lions signed cornerback Quinton Dunbar.
, adding desperately needed help in its secondary. Dunbar had armed robbery charges dropped against him last year in a case that involved Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker, who also was cleared. Dunbar has at least one interception in each of his six NFL seasons.