Police say pot found in Browns RB Hunt’s car
Cleveland: Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a traffic violation, and police say they found marijuana in his car.
He was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Rocky River, Ohio — on Cleveland’s west side — while driving on Interstate 90. An incident report said officers smelled marijuana in the car.
Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL last season for two physical altercations, was put in a police cruiser while his vehicle was searched. The report said police found a black backpack on the rear seat and “small amounts” of marijuana were found in three places.
Eli Manning: ‘I did it my way’
East Rutherford, N.J.: Eli Manning ended his 16-year NFL career on his own terms. He was classy, well-prepared and walked away as a New York Giant.
In a roughly seven-minute speech touched with a little humor and almost no emotion, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career Friday at a packed news conference surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches and the two Super Bowls he delivered to the storied franchise.
“From the very first moment I did it my way,” said the low-key Manning.
Antonio Brown freed on bail
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: Hours after being booked into jail, former NFL star Antonio Brown appeared in front of a Broward judge, and was later released on $110,000 bond. The free agent wide receiver surrendered at the jail just before 10 p.m. Thursday. He was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Hollywood on three criminal charges.