Manning back in for Giants
East Rutherford, N.J.: Daniel Jones missed his third straight practice Friday because of a sprained right ankle, making it likely Eli Manning will return as the New York Giants starting quarterback on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jones was hurt Sunday in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. The sixth pick overall in the draft finished the game but his injury prevented him from working out this week.
The 38-year-old Manning has taken the majority of snaps in practice with Alex Tanney getting the leftovers. Jones has worn a boot on his ankle most of the week.
Manning started the opening two games of the regular season. Coach Pat Shurmur decided after the loss to the Bills to replace the two-time Super Bowl MVP with Jones.
Vinatieri, 46, to miss game
Indianapolis: The Indianapolis Colts will be without kicker Adam Vinatieri, 46, and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton this weekend at Tampa Bay.
Vinatieri was limited in practice Wednesday and didn’t work out Thursday or Friday because of a left knee injury. The NFL’s career scoring leader has missed 14 kicks this season — eight field goals and six extra points.
Indy (6-6) claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers this week.
Lott makes all-time team
New York: Safety Ronnie Lott and cornerbacks Mel Blount, Mike Haynes and Dick “Night Train” Lane are unanimous selections for the NFL’s All-Time Team.
Also in: Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Willie Brown and Darrell Green.