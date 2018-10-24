Giants trade Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have traded star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a draft pick.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the deal Wednesday after practice without revealing details. The teams are expected to confirm it Thursday after Harrison passes a physical.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Harrison, who was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the past 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.
It also waived tackle Ereck Flowers, the 2015 first-round pick, on Oct. 9.
Mayfield says ‘no words’ for ref’s explanation of helmet hit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The explanation didn’t make any sense at the time. Days later, Baker Mayfield remains baffled.
After the Browns rookie quarterback was blasted in the helmet on Sunday by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead, who lowered his head to deliver the blow on Mayfield, referee Shawn Hochuli added a layer of confusion to a controversial play with his reason for not calling a penalty.
“The quarterback is still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head,” Hochuli announced. “He had not yet begun his slide. There is therefore no foul.”
Mayfield can’t grasp that explanation.
“No words,” an incredulous Mayfield said Wednesday. “Honestly. No words.”
Arbitrator has denied Eric Reid’s grievance against Bengals
Eric Reid’s grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals has been denied by an arbitrator, a decision that has irked the NFL Players Association.
The union said that arbitrator Shyam Das found that the team asking Reid during a free-agent visit if he planned to kneel during the national anthem violated fair hiring practices. The union argues that standing for the anthem is not required in the labor agreement with the league.
The grievance claimed that Reid wasn’t signed by any team because of his anthem protests.
Reid is now with the Carolina Panthers, whom he joined this month and with whom he has continued to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The interview with Bengals owner Mike Brown came in April.
“So when the NFLPA found out about my interaction with Mike Brown, they wanted to file the grievance on my behalf,” Reid said Wednesday. “And I agreed to move forward on that on principle.
“It’s interesting, it kinds of smells fishy that the arbitrator ruled that I proved the facts of the case, which are that they asked me some inappropriate questions, but he ruled I didn’t win the case.”
Jets’ Powell needs surgery for neck injury, could end career
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Bilal Powell might have played the last snap of his football career.
The New York Jets running back needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it’s potentially a career-ending injury.
“It’s possible,” Bowles said Wednesday. “We’ll see how the surgery goes.”
Powell was placed on injured reserve after hurting his neck during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and walking to the sideline and then to the locker room.
Bowles says the injury is similar to the one that sidelined wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for all of last season, but adds that “this may be worse.”
The playing future for Powell, the franchise’s 10th-leading rusher, was already uncertain before the grim news. He turns 30 on Saturday and is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.
{div id=”ext-comp-1679” class=”x-panel x-panel-noborder x-form-label-top x-box-item”}{div id=”ext-gen3111” class=”x-panel-bwrap”}{div id=”ext-gen3112” class=”x-panel-body x-panel-body-noheader x-panel-body-noborder”}{div id=”ext-gen3120” class=”x-form-item”}{label id=”ext-gen3121” class=”x-form-item-label ext-gen3-readonly-label” for=”ext-comp-1680”}Eagles lose defensive end Derek Barnett for the season{/label}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
{div id=”ext-comp-1686” class=”x-panel x-panel-noborder x-form-label-top x-box-item”}{div id=”ext-gen3117” class=”x-panel-bwrap”}{div id=”ext-gen3118” class=”x-panel-body x-panel-body-noheader x-panel-body-noborder”}{div id=”ext-gen3136” class=”x-form-item”}{div id=”x-form-el-ext-comp-1687” class=”x-form-element”}{div id=”ext-comp-1687” class=”x-panel x-panel-reset”}{div id=”ext-gen3138” class=”x-panel-bwrap”}{div id=”ext-gen3139” class=”x-panel-body x-panel-body-noheader”}PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett had shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
Barnett had 19 tackles and 2½ sacks this season. He had six sacks as a rookie, including playoffs. The 2017 first-round pick recovered Tom Brady’s fumble on Brandon Graham’s strip-sack to seal Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl.
Three-time Pro Bowl pick Michael Bennett will likely replace Barnett in the starting lineup. Bennett has three sacks in the past four games.
Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was back at practice Wednesday after missing three games because of a calf injury.
The Eagles (3-4) play the Jaguars (3-4) in London on Sunday.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Fusco becomes Falcons’ sixth player on injured reserve
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added more depth to their offensive line after placing right guard Brandon Fusco on injured reserve.
Fusco suffered a broken right ankle in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, and the team announced Tuesday he would miss the remainder of the season.
The Falcons, who are on their bye week, on Wednesday signed offensive linemen Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor, who played in seven games with Atlanta in 2017. Odhiambo spent the last four weeks on the Colts practice squad.
Fusco is Atlanta’s sixth player to be placed on IR this season, joining safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones, offensive guard Andy Levitre and running back Devonta Freeman.
Dolphins WR Albert Wilson goes on IR with hip injury
MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Albert Wilson has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins because of a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to Detroit.
Receiver Leonte Carroo was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Miami’s game at Houston on Thursday night.
Wilson’s injury won’t require surgery, but a specialist determined he’ll need a lengthy recovery, which prompted the roster moves. He leads the Dolphins with 391 yards receiving on 26 receptions, including touchdowns of 75, 74 and 43 yards, and threw a 52-yard touchdown pass.