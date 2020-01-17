Titans steer wide when it comes to kicking
The Tennessee Titans have found a way to fix the NFL’s worst field goal unit: Ignore the kicker and just score touchdowns.
The Titans went a measly 8 of 18 on field-goal attempts during the regular season, easily the league’s worst making only 44.4%. Greg Joseph, their fifth different kicker this season, has yet to even attempt a field goal through his four games with Tennessee, and the Titans haven’t made a kick in six games.
That six-game drought without a made field goal is the longest since 1980 when both New Orleans and Green Bay did it, according to SportRadar. If the Titans don’t make a field goal Sunday in the AFC championship game in Kansas City, they will match the 1975 Atlanta Falcons and 1970 Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams to go seven straight without a made field goal since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.
Garrett heads to Giants to lead troubled offense
Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring the former Dallas coach to be the Giants offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team did not immediately announce the move.
ESPN first reported the hiring of Garrett by new coach Joe Judge.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons.
He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.
Hewent 87-70, including the playoffs.
Lions’ Patricia up for NFL Salute to Service
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia, Atlanta Falcons CEO Steve Cannon and former Chargers and Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards are finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award.
The award, presented annually by USAA and the league, recognizes exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community. The recipient will be recognized the evening of Feb. 1 at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press will reveal its individual award winners.
A panel of judges consisting of representatives of the U.S. military, the NFL and USAA will determine the recipient. On the panel are Vice Admiral John Bird (Ret.); Chad Hennings, who played at Air Force Academy and then won three Super Bowls with Dallas; current 49ers guard Ben Garland, who received the award in 2018; former NFL coach Jim Mora, a Marine Corps veteran; former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson, the 2015 award recipient; and Lenny Bandy, a Marine Corps veteran and the NFL’s vice president of security.
USAA will contribute $25,000 in the award recipient’s honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches.
The NFL will match that donation, which will be given to the recipient’s military charity of choice.