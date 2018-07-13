2014 top offensive player RB DeMarco Murray retires
DeMarco Murray is retiring from the NFL.
The 2014 Offensive Player of the Year made the announcement on ESPN on Friday, four months after being released by the Tennessee Titans.
Murray, 30, lost his job to Derrick Henry last season and was due to make $6.25 million in 2018 when the Titans let him go. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season, dealt with a knee injury late in the year, and missed the Titans’ final regular-season game and two playoff contests.
“I think you just wake up,” Murray said. “I’ve been constantly thinking about this. Working out still, in great shape, feel great and it’s time.”
The Titans acquired Murray in a March 2016 trade with the Eagles. Murray had spent one year with Philadelphia after playing four seasons with the Cowboys. Murray was playing for Dallas in 2014 when he won the NFL rushing title and Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Fresh produce company wins Jets’ $100,000 sponsorship
When Harold DeLucia was 7 years old growing up in a family of New York Giants fans, his uncle gave him some Jets gear, and the kid was hooked on Gang Green.
His 25-year relationship with the Jets just took a major leap.
DeLucia is the founder of The Farmacy NYC, and this week his fresh farm produce store in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area won the Jets’ Small Business Showcase.
The Farmacy NYC will receive a $100,000 sponsorship with the Jets for the 2018 season that will include signage at games in MetLife Stadium, a presence at the team’s practice facility, commercial opportunities on the team’s game-day radio broadcasts, and a luxury suite at a home game.