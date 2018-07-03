NFL suspends 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster 2 games
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was suspended Tuesday without pay for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s conduct and substance-abuse policy.
The NFL said Foster will also be fined for violations from a weapons offense and misdemeanor drug charge that were resolved earlier this offseason.
Foster will miss San Francisco’s games against Minnesota and Detroit before being allowed to return on Sept. 17 before the Niners play Kansas City.
Foster was charged in January in Alabama with second-degree marijuana possession. That charge was dismissed after he completed a first-time offender diversion course.
NFL suspends Rams right guard Jamon Brown for 2 games
Right guard Jamon Brown was suspended for the first two games of the Los Angeles Rams’ season for violating the NFL policy and program for substances of abuse.
Brown started all 16 games last season for the Rams, who drafted him in the third round in 2015. He has started 30 games in three NFL seasons.
Los Angeles had the same starting offensive line for 15 consecutive games last season before resting several regulars in the finale. That line continuity was a big factor in the defending NFC West champions’ transformation from the NFL’s worst offense into the league’s highest-scoring unit during coach Sean McVay’s first season.
NFL suspends Packers RB
Aaron Jones for 2 games
The NFL suspended Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the first two games of the 2018 season without pay for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Jones will miss the season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 9 and the Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with both games at Lambeau Field.
He will be eligible to return to the roster on Sept. 17, the day after the Vikings game.
The discipline stems from a traffic stop in Brown County, Wisconsin, on Oct. 1, 2017, in which Jones was charged with operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system; speeding; and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
NFL confirms Edelman must serve 4-game suspension
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of the 2018 season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
NFL officials confirmed that Edelman would be suspended without pay for the Patriots’ first four regular-season games. ESPN had reported last month that Edelman was facing a four-game suspension.
Edelman, 32, missed the 2017 season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. He had 98 receptions in 2016.
Owens says he will give induction speech at Chattanooga
Terrell Owens decided to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Chattanooga, where he played college football.
The former NFL All-Pro receiver, who has said he was not attending the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, released a statement saying he would give his acceptance speech at his alma mater.
Owens added that he is “proud to be a Moc, and I’m honored to be able to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans...”
Owens, 44, said he is looking forward to the event, and “Getcha popcorn ready.”