Patriots fill need at center by acquiring Bodine from Bills
Orchard Parl, N.Y.: David Andrews’ uncertain status led the New England Patriots to fill a potentially sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade with the Buffalo Bills on Friday.
The Patriots sent Buffalo a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the Bills announced.
Bodine is a fifth-year player who might have to replace Andrews, who was hospitalized last weekend because of blood clots in his lung.
Andrews was released from the hospital on Monday and was spotted in sweat pants during pregame warmups of the Patriots’ 31-29 preseason-ending loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night.
Pats, Rams lead rankings heading into 100th season
New York: Basically, the teams that met in February’s Super Bowl remain the NFL’s best.
In rankings compiled by The Associated Press NFL team writers, the Patriots and Rams came out on top. Using a scale of 1 through 5, with the higher number meaning a better rating, New England and Los Angeles earned 18 total points. They were evaluated in four fundamental categories: offense, defense, specials teams and coaching.
Both teams received a pair of 5s in the same categories, for offense and coaching. They also got 4s for defense and special teams.
New Orleans, which but for a blown officiating call in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game against the Rams might have met New England in the Super Bowl, and the other LA club, the Chargers, were next with 17 points. They also received 5s for coaching, while the Saints’ offense got a top mark, too.
At 16 points were Kansas City, Baltimore and Chicago.
Other teams getting 5 points were the Bears for defense and coaching; Vikings for defense; Eagles for offense; Giants for special teams; Broncos for defense; Titans for defense; Ravens for specials teams; and the Browns for offense.
Jerry Jones: Dallas prepping to play without Elliott
Arlington, Texas: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s operating under the assumption that Ezekiel Elliott will miss regular-season games because of a holdout, but doesn’t think his star running back will be absent for all of them.
The Cowboys passed the most significant benchmark in Elliott’s absence so far with their preseason finale, a 17-15 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday, the 35th day of a holdout that has covered training camp and all four exhibitions.
Elliott has two years remaining on his rookie contract but wants to be the NFL’s highest-paid running back after winning two rushing titles in his first three seasons.
The fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in 2020.
“I’m operating as though right now he’s going to miss regular season games,” Jones said after the loss to the Bucs. “My entire expectation for what we’re putting together as a team right now would anticipate with him holding out and not having any training camp, that he’s going to miss games. I just accept that.”