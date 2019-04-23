Broncos star Miller won’t be charged for shark catch
Authorities have declined to charge Denver Broncos star Von Miller for catching a hammerhead shark off the coast of Florida last year.
The Denver Post reported Tuesday that a recently published list of enforcement actions by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the owner and operator of the fishing boat Spellbound was fined $2,000 for the March 2018 catch.
Miller had posted video on social media that showed him and others pulling the shark out of the water during a deep-sea fishing trip near Miami.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission opened an investigation after the social media posts led to complaints.
According to the commission, harvesting hammerhead sharks is prohibited in Florida waters.
49ers sign Garland
San Francisco announced it signed offensive Ben Garland to a one-year deal. The signing was announced on 49ers.com
Garland (6-5, 308) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Air Force.
Over the past three seasons, Garland appeared in 46 games along the defensive and offensive lines for the Atlanta Falcons.
Garland, 31, is native of Grand Junction.
Seahawks trade
defensive end Clark to KC
Unable to reach agreement on a long-term contract with the Seahawks, defensive end Frank Clark is on his way out of Seattle. The team’s best pass rusher in 2018, Clark was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday morning for a package that included the Chiefs’ 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-rounder and a swap of 2019 third-rounders, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
The deal means Seattle has pick Nos. 21, 29, 92, 124 and 159 in this weekend’s draft as well as 12 picks in 2020 — its own seven, the second-rounder from the Chiefs, and what are expected to be four compensatory picks for losing free agents this year.
Rams exercise 5th-year contract option on QB Goff
The Los Angeles Rams have locked down Jared Goff through the 2020 season, and they intend to keep their franchise quarterback around for a whole lot longer.
The Rams exercised Goff’s $22.783 million, fifth-year contract option. Goff passed for 4,688 yards passing along with 32 TDs last season.