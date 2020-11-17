Zoom Swearing-In Ceremony - June 2020 - CASA.png (copy)

The coronavirus pandemic is complicating family Thanksgiving get-togethers this year. That's why the video call platform Zoom is trying to make things easier on users for the holiday.

The company tweeted that the usual 40-minute call limit for free users will be lifted around the world from midnight EST on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. EST on Nov. 27.

Zoom's move to ditch time limits on calls comes as coronavirus cases hit an all time high across the state and the country.

"As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally … so your family gatherings don't get cut short."

Zoom's competitors have similar time restrictions such as Google Meet's 60-minute call limit and Cisco Webex's 50-minute call limit for free users. However, neither have made exceptions for Thanksgiving — potentially giving Zoom the upper hand by making it the video platform of choice for the holiday.

