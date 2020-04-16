Zoom bombers electronically barged in on El Paso County Public Health officials speaking with members of a Colorado Springs neighborhood advocacy group Thursday via a video conference call on efforts to fight the coronavirus, resulting in the virtual meeting being scrapped.
Zoom bombing, or hacking into a Zoom video conference call to disrupt it, has become much more common as use of the app has exploded in popularity because so many people are prohibited from meeting in person. Zoom’s daily users are up from 10 million in December to 200 million, according to Bloomberg.
El Paso County Public Health’s director and deputy director had just gotten started addressing members of the Council of Neighbors and Organizations, or CONO, around 11 a.m. when a robotic voice broke in informing the group of an unwelcome attendee.
One of the bombers made inappropriate comments, calling someone attending the meeting a Nazi. One of the bombers screen-named "Victor," who looked like a young teenager, appeared on the call for a few moments looking delighted before he was booted.
Dave Munger, executive director emeritus of CONO, restarted the meeting with the hopes of continuing, but ultimately the meeting was canceled over public health’s concerns about security. The meeting had drawn about 60 attendees.
“Our great apologies, we thought we had security under control,” Munger said.
The meeting was slated as the first in a series of webcasts on pressing community issues and the series is planned to continue, CONO board member Bill Vogrin said.
"It's too important to let a little glitch like this to derail it," he said, in an interview.
A little more than an hour after the meeting, the council had already found a safe guard to keep future meetings from hackers, he said.