U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is moving ahead with plans to relocate the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to a location in the West, members of Colorado’s congressional delegation said Thursday.
Grand Junction is expected to be a leading contender for the new national headquarters, in part because of strong lobbying by Colorado’s two U.S. senators, Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Michael Bennet.
Gardner said that Susan Combs — senior adviser at the Interior Department, which runs BLM — made the comment about moving BLM west in response to his question at a hearing Thursday morning of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
In a statement, Gardner said he asked Combs, “What is the department’s timeline in its evaluation for potential relocation of destinations for the Bureau of Land Management headquarters?”
Combs replied that “the secretary has made it clear that he does want to move BLM’s headquarters west, and no location has been picked, but that is something that we would expect to really take a look at in the next six months or so, eight months.”
“But the bottom line is the secretary does intend to relocate and move out of Washington, D.C., to the West, the Bureau of Land Management?” Gardner asked.
“Absolutely,” Combs said.
BLM administers about 245 million acres of federal land in the West. Already, most of BLM’s 8,900 permanent employees work outside Washington, D.C., mostly in the West; about 400 people work at its D.C. headquarters.
In a statement, Gardner said that “moving the BLM headquarters west has been a top priority of mine in the Senate, and I was glad the Interior Department confirmed to me again that they agree with my plan. Making this agency more accountable to the people who have to deal with its management decisions by putting its headquarters among the land it manages would be a great start to modernizing for the next 100 years.”
Bennet also issued a statement hailing the news.
“It is good to hear the Department of the Interior is upholding its commitment to move the BLM headquarters west,” he said. “We look forward to working closely with the department as it conducts its evaluation, and we re-extend our invitation to Secretary Zinke to visit Colorado to see for himself why there is no better home for the BLM headquarters. We must ensure this move is more than symbolic and provides the resources necessary to manage our public lands and improve agency decision making.”
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez — also an advocate for Grand Junction, which is in his district — was first to reveal Combs’ comments in a statement Thursday.
“I commend Secretary Zinke for upholding his commitment to move BLM headquarters west. 99 percent of the land that the BLM manages is located in the West, and the decisions made by the Bureau have daily impacts on those who live there, so it only makes sense to move the headquarters to a Western state.”
Congress will make the final decision on authorizing the move. Gardner and Tipton already have introduced legislation to authorize the move.
David Bernhardt, who grew up in Rifle and is the second in command at the Interior Department, told Colorado Politics in an interview this month that partisan attacks on the Trump administration’s proposal could slow the effort to relocate BLM’s headquarters, if Democrats win a majority in either chamber in November.
A number of possible destinations for BLM have been discussed.
Last August, the environmental website E&E News reported that Zinke had told a private meeting that Denver “will probably” become the host of three major Interior divisions with moves being made in the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The report cited BLM, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Also last August, Interior’s associate deputy secretary, James Cason, named BLM and the Fish and Wildlife Service as candidates for a move west.
Zinke last November mentioned Salt Lake City and Denver to The Salt Lake Tribune as possible BLM destinations.
Of its 245 million acres nationwide, BLM administers 8.3 million acres in Colorado. Nationally, there are an additional 181 million acres controlled by the Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service, also Interior agencies, and 193 million under the U.S. Forest Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The federal government collectively owns more than 50 percent of Western states, but only about 4 percent of the federal lands are east of Colorado.
Already, the 623-acre Denver Federal Center campus in Lakewood houses offices for 28 federal agencies, including regional offices of several Interior divisions such as BLM and the Geological Survey. And Interior is Colorado’s largest nonmilitary federal employer, with nearly 7,000 workers in the state.